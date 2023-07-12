ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Preferred Stock ETN (NYSEARCA:PFFL) Announces $0.11 Dividend

ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Preferred Stock ETN (NYSEARCA:PFFL – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, July 10th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.1067 per share on Monday, July 24th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th.
ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Preferred Stock ETN Stock Up 1.3 %
Shares of NYSEARCA PFFL opened at $10.11 on Wednesday. ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Preferred Stock ETN has a 1 year low of $9.19 and a 1 year high of $14.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.71.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Preferred Stock ETN
- How to Invest in Gold and Silver
- Activision Surges 10% As Judge OK’s Microsoft Acquisition Deal
- Oversold Shutterstock Hits Bottom: AI For Income Investors
- PayPal’s Comeback An Undervalued Investment Opportunity
- Nasdaq 100 Index Shake-Up Rattles High-Flying Stocks of 2023
Receive News & Ratings for ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Preferred Stock ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Preferred Stock ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.