Euclidean Technologies Management LLC Invests $2.21 Million in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

Euclidean Technologies Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 36,242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,207,000. Cal-Maine Foods comprises 2.0% of Euclidean Technologies Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC owned 0.07% of Cal-Maine Foods at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CALM. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 3.3% during the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 63,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,869,000 after buying an additional 2,057 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 126.4% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 9,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 5,444 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods during the 1st quarter worth about $853,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 539.1% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 7,183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 6,059 shares during the last quarter. 84.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Cal-Maine Foods from $43.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on Cal-Maine Foods from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st.

Shares of Cal-Maine Foods stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.07. The stock had a trading volume of 95,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 909,737. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of -0.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.76. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.51 and a 52 week high of $65.32.

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

