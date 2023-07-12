Euclidean Technologies Management LLC Invests $257,000 in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO)

Euclidean Technologies Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 810 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cavco Industries during the first quarter worth about $220,000. Shaker Investments LLC OH boosted its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 1.7% during the first quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 5,358 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cavco Industries during the first quarter worth about $376,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cavco Industries during the first quarter worth about $243,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 17.0% during the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,190 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. 95.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cavco Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CVCO shares. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Cavco Industries from $357.00 to $338.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cavco Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Cavco Industries from $410.00 to $425.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd.

Cavco Industries Price Performance

CVCO traded up $8.64 on Wednesday, hitting $291.48. The company had a trading volume of 3,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,566. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $193.91 and a 52-week high of $318.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $282.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $279.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.24.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The construction company reported $5.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $0.41. Cavco Industries had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 25.92%. The firm had revenue of $476.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.70 million. Equities research analysts expect that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 26.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cavco Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails factory-built homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its factory-built homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Nationwide, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, Destiny, Commodore, Colony, Pennwest, R-Anell, Manorwood, MidCountry, and Solitaire brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cavco Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cavco Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.