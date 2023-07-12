Euclidean Technologies Management LLC Reduces Position in Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX)

Euclidean Technologies Management LLC decreased its position in Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX – Free Report) by 25.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 17,500 shares during the period. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC owned approximately 0.53% of Northwest Pipe worth $1,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWPX. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northwest Pipe in the fourth quarter worth about $236,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Northwest Pipe during the fourth quarter worth $406,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Northwest Pipe by 29.7% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 63,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 14,658 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Northwest Pipe during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Northwest Pipe in the fourth quarter valued at $434,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NWPX has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Northwest Pipe in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Northwest Pipe from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th.

Northwest Pipe Stock Performance

NWPX traded up $0.49 on Wednesday, reaching $31.11. The stock had a trading volume of 5,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,310. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Northwest Pipe has a 12-month low of $25.58 and a 12-month high of $40.60. The company has a market cap of $311.10 million, a P/E ratio of 10.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.89.

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.13). Northwest Pipe had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 6.69%. The business had revenue of $99.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.86 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Northwest Pipe will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Northwest Pipe Profile

Northwest Pipe Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and supply of water related infrastructure products in North America. It operates in two segments, Engineered Steel Pressure Pipe (SPP) and Precast Infrastructure and Engineered Systems (Precast). The SPP segment offers large-diameter and high-pressure engineered steel pipeline systems for use in water infrastructure applications, which are primarily related to drinking water systems.

