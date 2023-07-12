Euclidean Technologies Management LLC Reduces Stake in Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI)

Euclidean Technologies Management LLC lowered its holdings in Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI – Free Report) by 25.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,012 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the quarter. Barrett Business Services makes up about 1.7% of Euclidean Technologies Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Barrett Business Services worth $1,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BBSI. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Barrett Business Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 467 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 4,307.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 617 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Barrett Business Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

BBSI stock traded down $0.23 on Wednesday, reaching $85.85. 1,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,052. Barrett Business Services, Inc. has a one year low of $71.74 and a one year high of $100.85. The company has a market cap of $584.64 million, a P/E ratio of 12.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.63.

Barrett Business Services ( NASDAQ:BBSI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Barrett Business Services had a return on equity of 27.42% and a net margin of 4.50%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Barrett Business Services, Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Barrett Business Services’s payout ratio is 17.94%.

In other Barrett Business Services news, Director Thomas J. Carley sold 1,359 shares of Barrett Business Services stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total value of $116,887.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,970,231.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Barrett Business Services in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. The company develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry.

