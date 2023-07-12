Euclidean Technologies Management LLC Sells 9,439 Shares of Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA)

Euclidean Technologies Management LLC cut its position in shares of Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA – Free Report) by 21.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,439 shares during the period. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC’s holdings in Seneca Foods were worth $1,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in Seneca Foods during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Seneca Foods during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Seneca Foods during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Seneca Foods during the 3rd quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Seneca Foods by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. 52.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Seneca Foods alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SENEA shares. StockNews.com lowered Seneca Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. TheStreet lowered Seneca Foods from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th.

Seneca Foods Stock Performance

Seneca Foods stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,354. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 5.21 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $273.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 0.58. Seneca Foods Co. has a 1-year low of $32.50 and a 1-year high of $68.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.82.

Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 13th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $331.06 million for the quarter. Seneca Foods had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 18.38%.

Seneca Foods Profile

(Free Report)

Seneca Foods Corporation provides packaged fruits and vegetables in the United States and internationally. It operates through Fruits and Vegetables, Prepared Food Products, and Snack Products segments. The company offers canned, frozen, and bottled produce; jarred fruit; and snack chips and other food products under the private label, as well as under various national and regional brands that the company owns or licenses, including Seneca, Libby's, Aunt Nellie's, Cherryman, Green Valley, and READ.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SENEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Seneca Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seneca Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.