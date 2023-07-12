Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Shares Purchased by Reinhart Partners Inc.

Reinhart Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Free Report) by 43.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 266,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 80,272 shares during the period. Euronet Worldwide accounts for approximately 1.6% of Reinhart Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Reinhart Partners Inc.’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $29,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Euronet Worldwide by 6.2% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the first quarter valued at $77,000. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 1.1% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the first quarter valued at $246,000. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 19.7% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 31,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,489,000 after purchasing an additional 5,122 shares during the period. 95.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EEFT opened at $115.66 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $113.55 and its 200-day moving average is $109.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.87 and a beta of 1.33. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.60 and a fifty-two week high of $121.55.

Euronet Worldwide ( NASDAQ:EEFT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.08). Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 25.83%. The company had revenue of $787.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.46 million. Equities research analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EEFT. TheStreet lowered Euronet Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial raised their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $135.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.88.

In other Euronet Worldwide news, CEO Michael J. Brown sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total value of $6,034,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,487,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,509,599.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Electronic Fund Transfer Processing, epay, and Money Transfer.The Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

