Everdome Price Tops $0.0011 on Exchanges (DOME)

Everdome (DOME) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 12th. One Everdome token can now be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. Everdome has a market cap of $20.87 million and $347,323.93 worth of Everdome was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Everdome has traded 2.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Everdome Profile

Everdome launched on December 27th, 2021. Everdome’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,873,513,332 tokens. Everdome’s official website is everdome.io. Everdome’s official Twitter account is @everdome_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Everdome’s official message board is everdome.io/news.

Everdome Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Everdome main objective is to become the most hyper-realistic verse across the entire landscape of the metaverse.”

