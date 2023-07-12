Financial & Tax Architects LLC Has $5.09 Million Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Financial & Tax Architects LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,166 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the quarter. Medtronic makes up approximately 1.7% of Financial & Tax Architects LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Financial & Tax Architects LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $5,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Syverson Strege & Co boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 341 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,749 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 8,055 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 3,149 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC now owns 37,448 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,910,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, April 21st. 22nd Century Group restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Medtronic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Medtronic has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.76.

Medtronic Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE MDT traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $87.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,013,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,966,443. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.65. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $75.76 and a twelve month high of $95.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.96, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.72.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The business had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. Medtronic’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 97.87%.

About Medtronic

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Articles

