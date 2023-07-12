Financial & Tax Architects LLC Increases Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Financial & Tax Architects LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,016 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,062 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing comprises 1.6% of Financial & Tax Architects LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Financial & Tax Architects LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $4,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,889,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,591,000. First Business Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. 78.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $234.00 to $213.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $249.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Friday, June 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $237.25.

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

NASDAQ:ADP traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $226.59. 381,269 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,876,881. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $201.46 and a 1 year high of $274.92. The company has a market cap of $93.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $216.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $221.58.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.10. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 104.60%. The business had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

(Free Report)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.