Financial & Tax Architects LLC Sells 1,007 Shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

Financial & Tax Architects LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Free Report) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,215 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,007 shares during the quarter. Financial & Tax Architects LLC’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PHG. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,411 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,767 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Koninklijke Philips in the 1st quarter valued at $311,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 36,882 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 94,798 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,002,000 after buying an additional 8,515 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips to €19.00 ($20.88) in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.06.

Koninklijke Philips Price Performance

Shares of Koninklijke Philips stock traded up $0.74 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.55. 695,399 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,561,123. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.37. Koninklijke Philips has a twelve month low of $11.75 and a twelve month high of $22.59. The company has a market cap of $20.94 billion, a PE ratio of -8.90 and a beta of 0.94.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. Koninklijke Philips had a negative net margin of 11.63% and a positive return on equity of 6.29%. The business had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Koninklijke Philips will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Koninklijke Philips Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.9387 per share. This represents a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Koninklijke Philips’s dividend payout ratio is currently -37.96%.

Koninklijke Philips Profile

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, the Greater China, and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. The company provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, X-ray systems, and computed tomography (CT) systems and software comprising detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; integrated interventional systems, and interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices to treat coronary artery and peripheral vascular disease; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

