First American Trust FSB Has $10.77 Million Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

First American Trust FSB cut its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,371 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. Honeywell International makes up 1.6% of First American Trust FSB’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $10,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HON. Buffington Mohr McNeal grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 1.8% during the first quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 52,930 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,116,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 10.9% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.3% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 397,824 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $76,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 126.3% during the first quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 8,291 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,585,000 after buying an additional 4,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 23,560 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,503,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Honeywell International Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ HON opened at $209.50 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $199.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.63 and a fifty-two week high of $220.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.09.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $8.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 14.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 53.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Honeywell International news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 6,500 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total transaction of $1,283,490.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,622 shares in the company, valued at $1,702,500.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on HON. Citigroup raised their target price on Honeywell International from $240.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.87.

Honeywell International Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.