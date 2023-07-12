First American Trust FSB Has $5.96 Million Holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

First American Trust FSB raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,516 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $5,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealth Alliance grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 4,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC boosted its position in Dollar Tree by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,174,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,047,000 after acquiring an additional 5,516 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Dollar Tree by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 33,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,780,000 after purchasing an additional 3,334 shares during the period. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter worth about $237,000. 99.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Dollar Tree news, insider Jennifer Hulett sold 1,484 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total value of $213,117.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $980,138.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DLTR shares. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $145.00 to $138.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Dollar Tree from $180.00 to $167.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Dollar Tree from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.93.

DLTR stock opened at $147.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $32.56 billion, a PE ratio of 23.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $145.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.86. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.85 and a 1 year high of $175.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.07). Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 4.79%. The firm had revenue of $7.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

