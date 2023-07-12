First American Trust FSB Increases Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

First American Trust FSB raised its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,845 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,295 shares during the quarter. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $6,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 43,969 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $9,105,000 after acquiring an additional 11,682 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 36,102 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $7,476,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 77,090 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $15,963,000 after purchasing an additional 22,861 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its stake in Union Pacific by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 3,264 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 932 shares during the period. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,195 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UNP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $210.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $207.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $237.00 to $235.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $171.00 to $168.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $216.44.

Union Pacific Stock Up 0.4 %

UNP opened at $207.55 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $200.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $201.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $126.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.10. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $183.69 and a 12 month high of $242.35.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 57.75% and a net margin of 27.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.94%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.