First American Trust FSB Increases Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

First American Trust FSB lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 43.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,767 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in Walmart were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WMT. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Walmart by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,269 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in Walmart by 36.8% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 4,820 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Walmart by 31.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,162 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 123.9% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 10,566 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 5,847 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Walmart by 1.7% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 857,839 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $127,749,000 after acquiring an additional 13,985 shares during the period. 31.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walmart Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $155.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.82. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.06 and a 1 year high of $159.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $419.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.18, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.22.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $152.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.91 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 1.82%. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on WMT. Bank of America raised their target price on Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Walmart in a research note on Monday, June 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $186.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Walmart from $155.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.91.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 8,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.97, for a total transaction of $1,346,852.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 171,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,128,977.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 8,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.97, for a total transaction of $1,346,852.22. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 171,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,128,977.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.78, for a total value of $975,348.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 159,240 shares in the company, valued at $23,532,487.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,208,665 shares of company stock valued at $1,421,177,843. Corporate insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

