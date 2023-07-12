First American Trust FSB Reduces Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

First American Trust FSB trimmed its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 132,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,679 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up approximately 2.7% of First American Trust FSB’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $18,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 94.4% in the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $32,000.

Shares of VTV stock opened at $142.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $138.92 and a 200 day moving average of $139.79. The stock has a market cap of $104.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $122.54 and a twelve month high of $147.10.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

