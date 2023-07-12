First National Trust Co Cuts Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

First National Trust Co decreased its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Booking were worth $8,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the first quarter worth $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the first quarter worth $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Booking by 500.0% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 12 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,632.69, for a total transaction of $1,974,517.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,147,850.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,632.69, for a total transaction of $1,974,517.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,147,850.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 42 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,631.97, for a total transaction of $110,542.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,602,869.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,984 shares of company stock valued at $10,492,001 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Booking Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $2,783.40 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,647.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,521.75. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $1,616.85 and a one year high of $2,789.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.30, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.33.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $11.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.63 by $1.97. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. Booking had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 148.40%. The business’s revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 137.54 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BKNG has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,850.00 to $3,000.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,524.00 to $2,583.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $1,750.00 to $3,000.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Booking from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,911.00 to $2,960.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Booking presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,759.80.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

