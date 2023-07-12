First National Trust Co Decreases Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

First National Trust Co lowered its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 22.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,571 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $9,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 112,624.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,848,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,080,437,000 after acquiring an additional 136,727,341 shares during the last quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5,652.2% in the 4th quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,638,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609,692 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 284.4% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,004,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483,098 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $471,058,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $347,821,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

VOO stock opened at $406.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $309.00 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $319.87 and a twelve month high of $408.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $392.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $376.82.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

