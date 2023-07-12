First National Trust Co Sells 137 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

First National Trust Co lessened its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 32,438 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 137 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $4,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. SPC Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 8,788 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN raised its position in T-Mobile US by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 385 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC raised its position in T-Mobile US by 1.2% during the first quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,951 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in T-Mobile US by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,958 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in T-Mobile US by 5.0% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,629 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.18% of the company’s stock.

TMUS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of T-Mobile US from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $172.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US to $178.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $174.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.80.

TMUS stock opened at $140.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.34. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.92 and a 52 week high of $154.38. The company has a market capitalization of $168.01 billion, a PE ratio of 45.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.56.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $19.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.82 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 8.27%. T-Mobile US’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.93, for a total transaction of $493,255.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,977 shares in the company, valued at $17,753,938.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other T-Mobile US news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.93, for a total transaction of $493,255.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,977 shares in the company, valued at $17,753,938.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 192,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total transaction of $25,039,926.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,844,088 shares in the company, valued at $239,749,880.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 229,322 shares of company stock worth $30,280,391 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

