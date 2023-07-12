First National Trust Co Trims Stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

First National Trust Co cut its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $6,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DG. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in Dollar General during the 1st quarter worth $474,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Dollar General by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 58,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,098,000 after buying an additional 12,262 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Dollar General by 156.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Dollar General by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 71,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,947,000 after buying an additional 10,773 shares in the last quarter. 90.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dollar General stock opened at $169.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.29. Dollar General Co. has a 1-year low of $151.27 and a 1-year high of $261.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $185.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $210.49.

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.38 by ($0.04). Dollar General had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 40.03%. The firm had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 10th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.24%.

In related news, CEO Jeffery Owen bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $157.86 per share, for a total transaction of $236,790.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 55,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,795,959.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jeffery Owen bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $157.86 per share, with a total value of $236,790.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,720 shares in the company, valued at $8,795,959.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Todd J. Vasos sold 27,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.65, for a total transaction of $4,280,774.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 118,635 shares in the company, valued at $18,584,172.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

DG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $275.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Dollar General from $256.00 to $201.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Dollar General from $238.00 to $187.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, OTR Global raised Dollar General to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $202.71.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

