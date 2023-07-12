First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Boosts Position in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its holdings in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,315 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $2,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its stake in BHP Group by 100.2% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 14,232 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 7,124 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in BHP Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its position in BHP Group by 8.1% during the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 11,616 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in BHP Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $366,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in BHP Group by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,200 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.14% of the company’s stock.

BHP stock traded up $1.93 on Wednesday, reaching $60.69. 1,568,853 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,945,137. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.19 and a 200-day moving average of $61.94. BHP Group Limited has a twelve month low of $46.92 and a twelve month high of $71.52. The firm has a market cap of $85.60 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

BHP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. CLSA raised BHP Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com lowered BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. BNP Paribas raised BHP Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Liberum Capital raised BHP Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,435.00.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

