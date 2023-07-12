First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Grows Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,135 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company comprises 0.5% of First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $4,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 193.3% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 97.8% in the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and Company

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.29, for a total transaction of $261,174.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,602,163.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 225,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.48, for a total transaction of $89,658,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,908,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,608,622,608.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.29, for a total transaction of $261,174.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,978 shares in the company, valued at $2,602,163.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 970,965 shares of company stock worth $423,725,107. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Up 0.6 %

LLY has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $421.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $395.00 to $392.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $478.00 to $507.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, SVB Securities upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $410.00 to $458.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $437.90.

Shares of LLY stock traded up $2.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $442.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,516,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,070,663. The company’s fifty day moving average is $443.43 and its 200 day moving average is $381.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $296.32 and a fifty-two week high of $469.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $419.69 billion, a PE ratio of 69.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.38.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.11). Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 61.42% and a net margin of 20.54%. The company had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.86%.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

