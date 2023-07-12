First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Has $2.04 Million Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. trimmed its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,074 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 367 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $2,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Danaher in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new stake in Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC grew its position in Danaher by 1,485.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 111 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. 75.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DHR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Danaher from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Danaher from $300.00 to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Danaher from $309.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Danaher in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.88.

Danaher Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:DHR traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $238.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,163,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,908,556. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $221.22 and a fifty-two week high of $303.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $234.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $247.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market cap of $175.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.80.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.10. Danaher had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 22.40%. The firm had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 11.64%.

Insider Transactions at Danaher

In other news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.88, for a total transaction of $840,671.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,918,261.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.88, for a total transaction of $840,671.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,918,261.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 19,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.50, for a total value of $4,535,039.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,836,780.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,466 shares of company stock valued at $8,103,781 over the last 90 days. 11.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

