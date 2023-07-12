First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Has $3.33 Million Stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 21.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,668 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,908 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $3,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 365.2% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 214 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 350.0% during the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CRM. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $190.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $230.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.05.

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.08, for a total value of $248,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,755 shares in the company, valued at $19,859,225.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.08, for a total value of $248,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 99,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,859,225.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.33, for a total transaction of $32,198.12. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,884 shares in the company, valued at $369,885.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 846,986 shares of company stock worth $177,743,999. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded up $1.86 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $223.03. 3,953,680 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,680,283. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.34 and a fifty-two week high of $225.17. The stock has a market cap of $217.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 591.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $209.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $185.50.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.17 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 5.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

