First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Increases Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,137 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 30,833 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $4,712,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,211,930 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $338,027,000 after purchasing an additional 245,335 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 44,138 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $6,745,000 after purchasing an additional 8,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 342,744 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $52,378,000 after buying an additional 79,827 shares during the last quarter. 71.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of QCOM stock traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $118.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,920,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,827,200. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $101.47 and a fifty-two week high of $156.66. The firm has a market cap of $131.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.53, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.15.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $9.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.08 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 25.67% and a return on equity of 56.33%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on QCOM. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. HSBC dropped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.75.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

