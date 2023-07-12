First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Purchases 2,635 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,507 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,635 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $2,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 4,875.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca in the first quarter worth $28,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 16.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AstraZeneca stock traded up $1.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.51. 6,225,134 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,839,074. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.90. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12 month low of $52.65 and a 12 month high of $76.56. The company has a market cap of $206.16 billion, a PE ratio of 42.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.27 and a 200-day moving average of $70.32.

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $10.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.80 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 28.86% and a net margin of 10.73%. As a group, equities analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AZN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. Argus lowered their target price on AstraZeneca from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of AstraZeneca from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.00.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

