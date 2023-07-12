First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Purchases 487 Shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its position in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 26,014 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $2,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Sony Group by 2.6% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in shares of Sony Group by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory raised its stake in shares of Sony Group by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 8,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Sony Group by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sony Group by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sony Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE SONY traded up $0.67 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $90.31. 461,106 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 788,040. The company has a market capitalization of $111.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Sony Group Co. has a 12-month low of $61.72 and a 12-month high of $100.94.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $23.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.99 billion. Sony Group had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 8.08%. As a group, analysts predict that Sony Group Co. will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

