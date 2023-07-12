First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Purchases 5,226 Shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,364 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,226 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $2,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. South Dakota Investment Council increased its stake in TotalEnergies by 76.6% in the fourth quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 8,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in TotalEnergies by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 13,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 10.5% during the first quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 48,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 4,620 shares in the last quarter. Mork Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter worth $836,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 6.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TTE. Morgan Stanley raised shares of TotalEnergies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TotalEnergies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.25.

TotalEnergies Stock Up 1.8 %

TotalEnergies stock traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 501,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,595,892. The company has a market capitalization of $143.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.79. TotalEnergies SE has a 12 month low of $44.61 and a 12 month high of $65.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.14.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $62.60 billion during the quarter. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 28.51%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TotalEnergies SE will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current year.

TotalEnergies Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be paid a $0.585 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 16th. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. This is a boost from TotalEnergies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.94%.

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets fuels, natural gas, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments.

