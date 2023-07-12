First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) Stock Holdings Lowered by Provence Wealth Management Group

Provence Wealth Management Group reduced its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Free Report) by 30.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,831 shares during the quarter. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index accounts for 0.7% of Provence Wealth Management Group’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Provence Wealth Management Group’s holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index were worth $1,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of FDL stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $34.66. 706,618 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,092,733. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 1-year low of $32.10 and a 1-year high of $38.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.86.

About First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

