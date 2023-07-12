Flare Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $8.30 Million (FLR)

Flare (FLR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 12th. One Flare coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0134 or 0.00000044 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Flare has a market cap of $242.19 million and $8.30 million worth of Flare was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Flare has traded down 5.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Flare Profile

Flare was first traded on January 10th, 2023. Flare’s total supply is 100,559,787,198 coins and its circulating supply is 18,130,159,927 coins. The official message board for Flare is medium.com/flarenetwork. The official website for Flare is flare.network. Flare’s official Twitter account is @flarenetworks. The Reddit community for Flare is https://reddit.com/r/flarenetworks/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Flare Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Flare (FLR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. Flare has a current supply of 100,559,787,198 with 18,130,159,927.31843 in circulation. The last known price of Flare is 0.01334953 USD and is down -1.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 50 active market(s) with $6,905,913.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flare.network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flare should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Flare using one of the exchanges listed above.

