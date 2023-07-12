FLC Capital Advisors Acquires 1,000 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

FLC Capital Advisors boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,661 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. FLC Capital Advisors’ holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 102,208.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,070,520 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $742,555,000 after buying an additional 41,030,376 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 1,352.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,803,132 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $665,401,000 after acquiring an additional 34,269,435 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter worth about $256,613,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,969,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,265,691 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $124,820,000 after purchasing an additional 2,845,288 shares in the last quarter. 61.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.56.

NYSE:KMI traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,461,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,948,574. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $39.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.40. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.00 and a 12-month high of $19.35.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a $0.2825 dividend. This is an increase from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

