FLC Capital Advisors Buys 2,443 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

FLC Capital Advisors raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,153 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,443 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of FLC Capital Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. FLC Capital Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 125,955.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 335,216,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,320,497,000 after purchasing an additional 334,950,682 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 89.7% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,886,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,573,000 after acquiring an additional 892,130 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,606,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,854,000 after acquiring an additional 741,328 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,816,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,201,000 after purchasing an additional 517,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 101,714.4% during the 1st quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 411,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,758,000 after purchasing an additional 410,926 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

VO traded up $1.36 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $225.26. 331,725 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 652,872. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $211.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $211.44. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $182.88 and a 1 year high of $228.43.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

