FLC Capital Advisors Has $1.36 Million Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

FLC Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,149 shares during the quarter. FLC Capital Advisors’ holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 108,111.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 193,168,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,397,725,000 after purchasing an additional 192,989,515 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 127,177,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,212,128,000 after buying an additional 23,532,190 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 123,636,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,087,307,000 after buying an additional 1,327,840 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at $3,436,543,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,940,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,522,699,000 after acquiring an additional 603,512 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.34% of the company’s stock.

BAC stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,845,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,811,566. The company has a market cap of $234.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.35. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $26.32 and a 12 month high of $38.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $26.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 21.85% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 26.43%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Bank of America from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.72.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

