FLC Capital Advisors Sells 5,261 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

FLC Capital Advisors reduced its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 43.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,936 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 5,261 shares during the period. FLC Capital Advisors’ holdings in 3M were worth $729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in 3M during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in 3M during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in 3M in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 64.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

3M Price Performance

3M stock traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $101.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,861,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,622,001. 3M has a twelve month low of $92.38 and a twelve month high of $152.30. The company has a market cap of $56.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $99.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.40.

3M Announces Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.37. 3M had a net margin of 16.31% and a return on equity of 36.48%. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that 3M will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.88%. 3M’s payout ratio is 62.18%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 9,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total transaction of $936,314.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,079,011.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 9,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total transaction of $936,314.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,943 shares in the company, valued at $2,079,011.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 6,487 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total value of $683,275.71. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,098,591.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MMM has been the topic of a number of research reports. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of 3M in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of 3M from $103.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of 3M from $110.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Bank of America upgraded shares of 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on 3M from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.50.

About 3M

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

