FLC Capital Advisors Trims Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

FLC Capital Advisors cut its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 27.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,934 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 7,173 shares during the period. FLC Capital Advisors’ holdings in Intel were worth $619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Avaii Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter worth $354,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at about $896,000. Pacific Sage Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $466,000. Applied Capital LLC FL bought a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $469,000. Finally, First Citizens Financial Corp bought a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,000. 60.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intel Price Performance

NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $33.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,395,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,875,477. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $24.59 and a 1-year high of $40.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.97 and a beta of 0.87.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $11.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.13 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 5.06%. The business’s revenue was down 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Intel from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Intel from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Intel from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Intel from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.65.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In related news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $1,572,340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.41 per share, with a total value of $249,362.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 138,265 shares in the company, valued at $4,204,638.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $1,572,340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

