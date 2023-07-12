Flight Centre Travel Group (OTCMKTS:FGETF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $12.15

Flight Centre Travel Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FGETF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $12.15 and last traded at $12.15, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.15.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Citigroup raised Flight Centre Travel Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th.
Flight Centre Travel Group Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.41.
Flight Centre Travel Group Company Profile
Flight Centre Travel Group Limited provides travel retailing services for the leisure and corporate sectors in Australia, New Zealand, Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company offers leisure travel services for the niche sectors, as well as mass, youth, premium, and cruise markets; and corporate travel services for organizations of various sizes across industries, as well as supplies products to its national and international network, or travel retail outlets.
Read More
