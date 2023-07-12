Fortune Minerals (TSE:FT) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.04

Fortune Minerals Limited (TSE:FT – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 26570 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Fortune Minerals Stock Down 10.0 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.05 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.82. The company has a market cap of C$21.04 million, a P/E ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 0.89.

About Fortune Minerals

Fortune Minerals Limited engages in the exploration and development of specialty metals, base metals, and precious metals in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, cobalt, bismuth, copper, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its primary asset is the NICO gold-cobalt-bismuth-copper project covering an area of 5,140 hectares located in the Northwest Territories.

