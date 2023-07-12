FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,464,145 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 82,591 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF accounts for approximately 2.3% of FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $70,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHB traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.20. The stock had a trading volume of 501,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 844,107. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.74 and its 200-day moving average is $47.97. The company has a market cap of $23.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52 week low of $40.92 and a 52 week high of $52.33.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

