FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 889 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 341,986 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January were worth $11,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 140.0% in the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the period. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January in the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $199,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.09. 39,121 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a market cap of $707.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.25.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (PJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJAN was launched on Jan 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

