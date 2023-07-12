FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Has $41.58 Million Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 301,071 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,688 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $41,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 86.4% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 12,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 5,574 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $809,000. 9258 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, JMG Financial Group Ltd. increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 45,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock traded up $0.51 on Wednesday, reaching $143.13. 988,099 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,256,121. The company has a market capitalization of $104.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $122.54 and a 52 week high of $147.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $138.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.79.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

