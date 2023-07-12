FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Has $7.36 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,678 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $7,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Breakwater Capital Group increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 51.4% during the first quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 6,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 2,334 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,015.0% during the first quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 2,380,087 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $170,224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166,618 shares during the period. Financial & Tax Architects LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.7% during the first quarter. Financial & Tax Architects LLC now owns 222,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,949,000 after purchasing an additional 25,054 shares during the period. Straight Path Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.7% during the first quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management now owns 6,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 36.2% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 80,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,934,000 after purchasing an additional 21,381 shares during the period. 78.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of EFA traded up $1.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.07. 10,001,376 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,195,871. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $54.61 and a 52 week high of $74.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.08.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

