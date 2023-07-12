Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:FLBR) Shares Down 1.1%

Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:FLBR – Get Free Report) shares were down 1.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $18.93 and last traded at $18.94. Approximately 19,178 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 109,746 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.15.

Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF Price Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.82. The stock has a market cap of $122.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 0.98.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF by 24.6% in the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 21,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 4,319 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF by 46.3% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 319,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,369,000 after purchasing an additional 101,013 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF in the first quarter valued at about $732,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF by 131.5% in the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 197,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after purchasing an additional 111,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF by 7.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 107,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 7,461 shares during the last quarter.

About Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF

The Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF (FLBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Brazil RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of Brazilian large- and mid-cap stocks. FLBR was launched on Nov 3, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

