Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $25.59

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $25.59 and last traded at $25.53, with a volume of 167758 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FMS shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.45.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.97. The company has a market cap of $15.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.15 and a beta of 1.04.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Cuts Dividend

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA ( NYSE:FMS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.10. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 5.44%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.7086 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.62%.

Institutional Trading of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FMS. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. American National Bank purchased a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 61.1% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 1,156.0% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 3,098 shares in the last quarter. 6.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis and related services for individuals with renal diseases in Germany, North America, and internationally. The company offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

