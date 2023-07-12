Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $25.59

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $25.59 and last traded at $25.53, with a volume of 167758 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.25.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts have recently commented on FMS shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.45.
Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.97. The company has a market cap of $15.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.15 and a beta of 1.04.
Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.7086 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.62%.
Institutional Trading of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FMS. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. American National Bank purchased a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 61.1% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 1,156.0% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 3,098 shares in the last quarter. 6.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA
Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis and related services for individuals with renal diseases in Germany, North America, and internationally. The company offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.
