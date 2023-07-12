Future (LON:FUTR) Upgraded to Hold by Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Future (LON:FUTR – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has GBX 757 ($9.74) price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of GBX 668 ($8.59).

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on FUTR. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Future in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a hold rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Future to a hold rating and raised their price target for the stock from GBX 668 ($8.59) to GBX 757 ($9.74) in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Future from GBX 1,845 ($23.74) to GBX 1,900 ($24.44) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,780 ($22.90) price target on shares of Future in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Future in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,366.33 ($17.58).

Future Stock Performance

FUTR stock traded up GBX 30.50 ($0.39) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 789.50 ($10.16). 412,672 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 543,275. The company has a market capitalization of £954.19 million, a P/E ratio of 839.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.82. Future has a twelve month low of GBX 632 ($8.13) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,008 ($25.83). The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 798.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,127.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

Future Company Profile

In related news, insider Jon Steinberg acquired 90,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 886 ($11.40) per share, for a total transaction of £802,866.62 ($1,032,891.57). 7.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes and distributes content for games, entertainment, technology, sports, savings and wealth, lifestyle, knowledge and news, and B2B sectors primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Media and Magazine segments. The company offers content through various forms, such as websites, email newsletters, videos, social platforms, magazines, and events, as well as advertising comprising digital advertising, AVOD, newsletters, events, and lead generation; eCommerce, including print and digital subscriptions, and newstrade; and direct consumer monetisation frameworks.

