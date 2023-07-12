FY2023 EPS Estimates for Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) Raised by Analyst

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG – Free Report) (TSE:CPG) – Research analysts at Stifel Firstegy upped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Crescent Point Energy in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 6th. Stifel Firstegy analyst C. Kwong now expects that the oil and gas producer will earn $1.10 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.04. The consensus estimate for Crescent Point Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.25 per share. Stifel Firstegy also issued estimates for Crescent Point Energy’s FY2024 earnings at $0.96 EPS.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG – Get Free Report) (TSE:CPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. Crescent Point Energy had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 12.59%. The company had revenue of $696.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $671.62 million.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CPG. Raymond James upgraded shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Crescent Point Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

CPG stock opened at $7.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.95. Crescent Point Energy has a one year low of $5.51 and a one year high of $8.61. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 2.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.074 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. Crescent Point Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.85%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 61.9% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 10,866 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 4,156 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,216 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Crescent Point Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. 36.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. It's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

