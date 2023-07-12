Gemini Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GMTX) Sets New 1-Year High at $46.74

Shares of Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMTX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $46.74 and last traded at $46.68, with a volume of 298806 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $45.44.

Gemini Therapeutics Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.62 and a 200 day moving average of $28.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.80 and a beta of -0.12.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GMTX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Gemini Therapeutics by 80.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 36,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 16,297 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gemini Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Gemini Therapeutics by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,300,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 43,831 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Gemini Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Gemini Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

About Gemini Therapeutics

Gemini Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage precision medicine company, engages in developing various therapeutic compounds for treating genetically defined age-related macular degeneration (AMD). Its lead candidate is GEM103, a recombinant form of the human complement factor H protein to treat dry AMD patients.

