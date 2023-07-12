Genel Energy (OTCMKTS:GEGYY) Stock Price Down 13.5%

Genel Energy plc (OTCMKTS:GEGYY – Get Free Report) traded down 13.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.22 and last traded at $1.22. 1,001 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the average session volume of 1,067 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.41.

Genel Energy Price Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.41.

Genel Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Genel Energy plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. It operates through two segments, Production and Pre-production. The Production segment holds a 25% working interest in the Tawke PSC; 44% working interest in the Taq Taq PSC; and 30% working interest in the Sarta PSC located in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq (KRI).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Genel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.