Genel Energy (OTCMKTS:GEGYY) Stock Price Down 13.5%

Genel Energy plc (OTCMKTS:GEGYY – Get Free Report) traded down 13.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.22 and last traded at $1.22. 1,001 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the average session volume of 1,067 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.41.
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.41.
Genel Energy plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. It operates through two segments, Production and Pre-production. The Production segment holds a 25% working interest in the Tawke PSC; 44% working interest in the Taq Taq PSC; and 30% working interest in the Sarta PSC located in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq (KRI).
