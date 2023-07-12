General American Investors (NYSE:GAM) Sets New 1-Year High at $42.07

General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $42.07 and last traded at $41.92, with a volume of 1954 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $41.51.

General American Investors Trading Up 1.1 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.87.

Institutional Trading of General American Investors

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Integrated Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in General American Investors during the first quarter worth about $131,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General American Investors during the fourth quarter worth about $143,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of General American Investors by 8,939.3% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,062 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 5,006 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of General American Investors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of General American Investors during the fourth quarter worth $212,000. 29.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About General American Investors

General American Investors Company, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of United States. It invests in growth stocks of companies. It makes investments in Information Technology, Financials, Consumer Staples, Consumer Discretionary, Retailing, Communication Services, Industrials, Health Care, Energy and Materials.

