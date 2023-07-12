General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Purchased by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 34.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,188 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,843 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 122,242.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,438,063 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $878,644,000 after purchasing an additional 13,427,079 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $635,274,000. Electron Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $121,527,000. Clean Energy Transition LLP boosted its position in General Electric by 1,592.4% in the 4th quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP now owns 1,307,467 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $109,553,000 after buying an additional 1,230,210 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in General Electric by 7,640.4% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,183,582 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,666,000 after buying an additional 1,168,291 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on GE shares. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of General Electric from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of General Electric from $95.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of General Electric from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $107.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.00.

General Electric Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:GE traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $111.79. 889,915 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,734,496. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.19. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $46.60 and a fifty-two week high of $111.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $121.73 billion, a PE ratio of 14.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 1.27.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $14.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.46 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 9.45%. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 10th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Electric

In other General Electric news, VP Thomas S. Timko sold 7,254 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total value of $731,348.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,953 shares in the company, valued at $2,112,481.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Thomas S. Timko sold 7,254 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total value of $731,348.28. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,112,481.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder General Electric Pension Trust bought 35,160 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $995.44 per share, for a total transaction of $34,999,670.40. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 175,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,361,270.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 239,419 shares of company stock worth $24,144,151. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

