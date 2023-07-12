Geneva Partners LLC Acquires 11,000 Shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Geneva Partners LLC raised its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Free Report) by 49.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the quarter. Geneva Partners LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 3.2% in the first quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 26,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Crown Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC now owns 13,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. New Harbor Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. New Harbor Financial Group LLC now owns 21,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 72,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 20,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Stock Up 1.5 %

PHYS traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.25. 478,143 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,977,161. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.01. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a one year low of $12.48 and a one year high of $16.10.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Company Profile

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

